Arsenal interested in making serious move for Chelsea superstar after the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in roping in Chelsea star Raheem Sterling after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who opted to join the Stamford Bridge side during the ongoing winter transfer window.

Sterling, 28, has struggled to rediscover his usual form since joining the Blues from Manchester City for a fee of around £47.5 million last summer. So far, the England international has netted six goals and laid out three assists in 22 overall appearances for Graham Potter's side.

Mudryk, on the other hand, joined Graham Potter's side from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to a whopping £89 million earlier this month. The 22-year-old has turned heads with his fine outings for his boyhood club, registering 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano More on Mudryk. Arsenal wanted him as priority — but they feel they did their best to sign Mudryk with huge bid.



Arsenal have been clear in the last two years. No bidding wars — respecting the club’s strategy and no panic as with Vlahović, Raphinha, Lisandro.



According to Fichajes, Arsenal have earmarked Sterling as a potential addition to their ranks in January considering his current situation at Chelsea. The former Liverpool attacker has lost his place in Potter's plans for the ongoing campaign and could look to secure a transfer.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta had hoped to lure Sterling away from the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022-23 term. However, he now has the chance to bolster his offensive depth with the winger's signature.

Sterling, who has a contract until June 2027 at Stamford Bridge, could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Premier League leaders. He has around a decade's worth of experience operating at the highest level and would provide competition to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Apart from Sterling, Arsenal is also keeping tabs on Barcelona pair Raphinha and Ferran Torres. The club is also eyeing a winter move for soon-to-be-free Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal and Chelsea plotting a move for 20-year-old Liverpool target: Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool has identified Valencia star Yunus Musah as a signing for the future, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp believed to be an admirer of the USA midfielder. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen to sign the former Gunners academy player.

Musah, 20, has emerged as one of the most promising midfield talents in La Liga since his senior-team debut for Los Che in September 2020. His standout outings performances for the USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have led to transfer rumors surrounding his future at Valencia.

So far, Musah has registered five goals and three assists in 85 games for the La Liga outfit, with 14 appearances coming in this campaign.

