Arsenal interested in move for 17-year-old star who 'almost signed for Chelsea' in the summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Corinthians wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo who Chelsea failed to sign in the summer.

Reputed Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola (via HITC) reports that the Gunners are joined by Barcelona and Real Madrid in pursuit of Mocardo. The Brazilian defensive midfielder's stock has risen in his homeland amid impressive performances in 12 games across competitions for Corinthians.

Nicola claims Chelsea missed out on his signature during the summer:

“Gabriel Moscardo almost signed for Chelsea a few weeks ago, and (there are rumours that he) could now become a Barcelona player."

Nicola added that his sources have been made aware of Arsenal and Madrid also keeping tabs on the 17-year-old:

“This person said; ‘So far, there is nothing concrete in regards to Barcelona. Only press speculation’. The same source assures me that the midfielder has been analysed by several clubs in European football, including Real Madrid and Arsenal."

Moscardo has quickly established himself as a regular with Corinthians. He is their midfield anchor and helps dominate proceedings in the middle of the park. His stirring performances led Chelsea to make a £20 million bid for him but their efforts to sign him failed.

Arsenal may be enticed to enter the South American market amid the success they have found in Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates in 2019 from Ituano and has been a revelation in north London.

South American expert Nathan Joyes has lauded Moscardo amid interest from European heavyweights. He answered a question as to which Corinthians younger should be targeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"All of them - but Moscardo looks to be very exciting."

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will return for Moscardo in the future but they have made plenty of young signings from the South American region. The likes of Deivid Washington, 18, Angelo, 18, and Andrey Santos, 20, have all arrived at Stamford Bridge recently.

Asmir Begovic reckons Chelsea should have signed Arsenal new boy Declan Rice instead of Moises Caicedo

Declan Rice has enjoyed a superb start with the Gunners.

Both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo made big money moves to Arsenal and Chelsea respectively this summer. The former joined the Gunners from West Ham United in a £105 million deal including add-ons. The latter headed to the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British record £115 million fee.

Rice has made an excellent start to life with Mikel Arteta's side, bagging one goal in five appearances across competitions. The 24-year-old has bedded into the north Londoners' midfield with ease.

That hasn't been the case for Caicedo who has joined Mauricio Pochettino's side who are struggling. The 21-year-old endured a nightmare debut, giving away a penalty in a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Their former goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has told his former club that they should have signed Rice instead. He told The Byline podcast:

“If you’re spending £115m on Caicedo, surely you spend £120m on Declan Rice. I don’t know Declan personally. Sure, I’m not saying he doesn’t want to play for Arsenal, but hand on heart I would think he would want to go to Chelsea."

Rice spent his youth days with the Blues in their youth academy but was released in 2013. He has spoken in the past about the disappointment that came with being let go by the Stamford Bridge outfit.