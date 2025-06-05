Arsenal interested in a potential deal for Chelsea outcast this summer: Reports

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, as per a report from Sky Sports. The Gunners are in the market for a new goalkeeper, having missed out on the signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

The report from Sky Sports has revealed that Mikel Arteta's side are interested in signing Kepa, who has spent the last two seasons away from Stamford Bridge. They seek a new goalkeeper to provide cover for David Raya, who won the league's golden glove for a second successive season.

Arsenal tried to sign Spanish youngster Joan Garcia last summer but fell short of his valuation, leading them to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth. The Brazilian was replaced at the Vitality Stadium by Kepa, who joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Garcia, on the other hand, spent the season at Espanyol and is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has proven to be a reliable goalkeeper in his season with the Cherries, having also impressed on loan at Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season. Bournemouth have refused to take up their option to sign the Spaniard for £5 million, and he will now return to Stamford Bridge with his release clause set at the same amount.

Arsenal have identified Kepa, who has been in England since 2019, as a low-risk option with sufficient experience to be an asset to their squad. The former Athletic Club man has no future at Stamford Bridge, where Mike Maignan is waiting to be added to the retinue of goalkeepers on their books.

Chelsea consider move for long-time Arsenal target: Reports

Chelsea are considering a move to sign Arsenal target and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus this summer, as per reports. The Ghanaian midfielder is open to a move this summer after spending two years at the London Stadium.

A report from the BBC has revealed that Chelsea have approached West Ham to ask about the conditions for a deal for Kudus. The Blues are prepared to offer a number of player, including goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, as part of a deal to sign the former Ajax man.

Chelsea notably came close to signing Kudus in the summer of 2023 at a time when Arsenal were also interested in the Ghana international. Kudus has three years left on his deal with the Hammers but is keen on playing in the UEFA Champions League and has a release clause of £85 million.

