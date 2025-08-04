Arsenal interested in signing 20-year-old French centre-back: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes. The Gunners are evaluating the move, and could delay the transfer until 2026.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jacquet is the latest player on Arsenal's radar this summer. The 20-year-old center-back impressed on loan at Clermont last season and has caught the eyes of the scouts.

He played 18 matches for the Ligue 2 side last season, mainly as a center-back, before returning to Rennes and playing 11 times. He also demonstrated his versatility during his loan spell, playing twice as a right-back and once as a defensive midfielder for the French club.

The Gunners have signed Cristhian Mosquera, but Mikel Arteta's side are said to be looking for another defender if Jakub Kiwior or Oleksandr Zinchenko leave this summer. It is believed that Rennes are determined to keep hold of their prized asset, who signed a contract extension until 2029 earlier this year.

Romano provided an update on the two defenders and said on his YouTube channel :

"In terms of centre-backs, Mosquera joined and we know that it's a very good signing, very good talent. Saliba and Gabriel obviously staying at the club. Jakub Kiwior, what happens with Jakub Kiwior? Keep an eye on Kiwior because in July, I can reveal to you that a bid from Portugal was turned down by Arsenal."

"Arteta would love to keep the player; he loves Kiwior. His mentality, his approach. He's always ready when needed. But at the same time, let's see what happens this month with the player. Because if the player will ask to go, this situation could change."

"Arsenal would love to keep him, Arteta would love to keep him. Let's see what happens, if the player decides to change, in that case Arsenal could bring in a new defender. Probably left-footed to help as a CB and LB when needed. Also the Zinchenko situation is one to watch so we will be following, for sure."

The Gunners are also sweating on the future of William Saliba, who is yet to sign a new deal at the club. The Frenchman is in the final two years of his contract, with Real Madrid reportedly keeping tabs on him.

Notably, Gabriel Magalhães signed a new contract this summer, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Who is Arsenal target Jérémy Jacquet?

Jérémy Jacquet starred for France at the U19 Euros and has often been compared to William Saliba. The young defender is known for his aerial presence and quickness on his feet.

Across Europe's top seven leagues, Jacquet was ranked as the best U21 center-back for progressive action last season. He was just above Dean Huijsen, who joined Real Madrid for £50 million from AFC Bournemouth.

The youngster is the latest star to come out of the Rennes academy, which has produced players like Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga and Desire Doue in the past.

