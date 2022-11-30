Arsenal interested in signing 20-year-old who is part of Spain’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad: Reports

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Nico Williams, who is representing Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as per GOAL (h/t Just Arsenal).

Nico, 20, has burst onto the scene in recent months and has made himself an important player in Athletic Bilbao's team. The winger plays alongside his brother Inaki Williams at the Basque club and has been on their books since the summer of 2013.

This season, he has bagged four goals and as many assists in 14 domestic games across competitions. His form under manager Ernesto Valverde saw his name included in La Roja's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has many years ahead of him and can only get better with time. He is reportedly up for sale if potential suitors can cough up €50 million in transfer fees - a figure the Gunners should be able to meet.

Williams has bags of pace and is a tricky customer down the right flank. A player of his ilk can only be an asset, especially at Arsenal, who have shown trust in youngsters under Mikel Arteta.

The former CA Osasuna academy player is considered one of Spanish football's most highly-rated talents. The five-cap Spanish winger has featured as a substitute in both of his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage games in Qatar.

Manager Luis Enrique is apparently set to start Barcelona winger Ansu Fati against Japan on 1 December. It remains to be seen if Williams will be accorded the same trust against the Asian nation.

If so, the Gunners can take note of his performance in a more comprehensive manner.

Should Arsenal sign Williams?

If they do sign Williams, it will be interesting to see where he plays in an Arsenal team with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli playing down either flank. They are both just one year older than Williams himself.

That being said, both Gunners wingers are on contracts that expire in the summer of 2024. The duo are two of the best young wingers in the entirety of European football and it wouldn't be a surprise to see big clubs lining up for their signatures.

That is especially the case if they don't pen fresh terms with the Gunners within the next year or so. In this case, it wouldn't be a bad idea for them to sign Williams as a safety net.

Even if Saka and Martinelli end up staying at the Emirates beyond the 2023-24 season, the Bilbao winger could provide important competition for them down the wings.

