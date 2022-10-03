Chelsea interested in signing 21-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Chelsea are among the Premier League teams keeping tabs on Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazil international has started the season in fine form, scoring thrice and assisting once in eight Premier League games. He is undoubtedly a key cog in manager Mikel Arteta's attacking set-up and at 21, has his best years ahead of him.

However, Martinelli's impressive displays have caught the eye of Arsenal's top-four rivals, with Chelsea reportedly monitoring his progress. The Brazilian is in the final two years of his contract at the Emirates, which could create trouble for the north London giants if he doesn't renew his deal before the start of next season.

Martinelli has made the left-wing position his own at Arsenal and is arguably as valuable to them as Bukayo Saka is on the opposite flank. It seems unlikely that the Gunners will let one of their best young players leave to join a direct rival.

The Brazilian forward seeing out his contract at the Emirates, hence, could be the ideal situation if Chelsea want his services in the near future. However, examples of Petr Cech, Olivier Giroud, and David Luiz show that the club can do business between them if the conditions align.

Omari Hutchinson became the latest player to cross the border when he joined the west Londoners on a free transfer this summer.

Martinelli's next visit to Stamford Bridge is scheduled to be on November 6 when his team makes the journey to SW6 to take on manager Graham Potter's side.

Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to finish above Chelsea this season

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed his former club to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Wenger claimed that the Gunners could be City's closest title rivals this campaign and added that Chelsea look inconsistent at this point in time. He said on beIN Sports (h/t The Metro):

"Personally, I would put them [Arsenal] just behind [Manchester] City. The second best team to have a good chance to win the [league] because Man City at some stage will focus highly on the Champions League."

He continued:

"We don't know about Liverpool but they're already 11 points behind and 10 points behind Man City is a mountain to climb. Chelsea doesn't look as well consistent at the moment, they have not found the confidence to be potentially winning the league."

The Gunners sit atop the league table after eight games following their 3-1 north London derby win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 1. City are a close second with 20 points while Spurs remain third - four points adrift of Arteta's side.

