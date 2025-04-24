Arsenal interested in signing Chelsea star who could cost around €45-50 million this summer: Reports

Arenal are reportedly eyeing an audacious move to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The Gunners are impressed with his loan spell at Strasbourg and want to bring him in this summer.

As per CaughtOffside, Santos is a new target for Mikel Arteta's club, who believe they can get the Blues to sell him for €40-45 million. The Brazilian is seen as the ideal player to replace Jorginho, who is set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Santos has not committed his future to Chelsea and has insisted that he remains focused on Strasbourg. He joined the Ligue 1 side on loan this season and has scored 11 goals while assisting 5 times in all competitions.

Arsenal are not alone in the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder, who has been a target for FC Porto and Bayern Munich since last summer. Tottenham, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan are also interested in the 20-year-old who joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in 2023.

The young midfielder left the doors open for an exit this summer and insisted that nothing was decided about next season. He told L'Equipe (via Get French Football News):

"It's the Chelsea management, with Strasbourg and my agents, that will decide what we will do. For now, I'm focused on the extremely important match against Olympique Lyonnais. We want to finish the season well. After that, we'll see. Where I am, my main objective will be to play as many matches as possible to compete for a place at the 2026 World Cup. I was disappointed not to be called up (to the most recent squad), but I am not far off; I'm in the pre-list."

The Brazilian was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest in 2023, but failed to get significant chances at the club. He was loaned out to Strasbourg in January 2024, and he has been with the club since.

Enzo Maresca not thinking about Andrey Santos at Chelsea amid Arsenal interest

Enzo Maresca spoke about Andrey Santos earlier this month and claimed that the Blues were not thinking about next season. He admitted that they were aware of how well the Arsenal target is doing in Ligue 1 and said (via GOAL):

"We know Andrey is doing well. In this moment, we are just focused about how we finish this season. Then when we finish this season, we're going to start to think about next season."

Chelsea have insisted that Andrey Santos remains in their plans for the future. They have rejected offers from FC Porto and Bayern Munich as they believe the midfielder will be a star in the squad.

