Arsenal interested in signing Netherlands international: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Netherlands international Jorrel Hato, according to The Athletic. Hato, 17, currently plays for Ajax and can feature as both a left-back and a left-sided centre-back. He is adept on the ball and apart from being a good tackler, he can dribble and pass efficiently.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their defense for the second half of the 2023-24 season. The reason is that all of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, and Thomas Partey have been sidelined with injuries.

The Gunners see Ajax's playing style as similar to theirs and hence, Timber was able to adapt quickly before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. They believe Hato can make a similar adaptation.

The teenage sensation, though, won't come for cheap. Hato has a contract with Ajax until the end of the 2024-25 season and his current estimated market value is €22 million.

The Dutchman has so far made 25 appearances across competitions for the Eredivisie club this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has represented the Netherlands at the international level once. The north Londoners could reportedly consider a loan move for Hato in January or a permanent transfer in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently second in the Premier League and are keen on winning the coveted trophy for the first time since 2004. Hence, they want to bolster the backline and Hato has emerged as a target.

Arsenal star Leoandro Trossard speaks about his best position on the pitch

Since his £26 million January 2023 transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion, Leandro Trossard has been fundamental for Arsenal's on-field performances.

The Belgium international has proven his extraordinary ability to function in different positions across the Gunners' attack. Trossard, recently quizzed about his preferred playing spot on the pitch, said (via the Gunners' website):

“I don’t really mind playing in any of those positions up top – as a left winger, as a false nine, even as an attacking midfielder. I don’t really have a straight answer for that!"

He added:

“I always try to be in the box and in good positions to score goals. With the quality that we have, I know where I have to be. For example, if I play on the left wing, I know where I need to be when, for example, B is on the ball on the right side. I follow my instinct to get in the right positions to score goals."

The 29-year-old has once again proven his importance this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Arsenal.