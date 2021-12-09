Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid man ‘angry’ at Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional. The Spaniard is said to be angry at Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Lucas Vazquez's contract with Real Madrid came to an end at the end of the 2020/21 season. This led to suggestions that the 30-year-old could be on his way out of the Bernabeu in the summer.

However, Lucas Vazquez eventually put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Real Madrid. Having joined the La Liga giants 14 years ago, the winger decided to remain loyal to the club despite being linked with a move away.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official. Lucas Vazquez extends his contract with Real Madrid until June 2024, signed and completed. ⚪️ #RealMadrid Official. Lucas Vazquez extends his contract with Real Madrid until June 2024, signed and completed. ⚪️ #RealMadrid

Carlo Ancelotti, though, is reportedly not a fan of the player. There have been suggestions that Lucas Vazquez does not have a place in the Italian tactician's plans for this season or the future.

Lucas Vazquez has made 16 appearances for Real Madrid this season but most of his starts have come at the right-back position. The Spaniard, who was hopeful of being more involved in the team when he signed a new contract in June, is said to be 'angry' at Carlo Ancelotti and about his role in the squad.

According to El Nacional, Lucas Vazquez is now seriously considering putting an end to his 14-year association with Real Madrid. Several clubs are said to have taken note of the versatile player's situation at the Bernabeu.

If reports are to be believed, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in securing Lucas Vazquez's services. Real Madrid's La Liga rivals Valencia and Sevilla have also been linked with the 30-year-old.

Lucas Vazquez also reportedly has admirers in Italy, with AS Roma and Napoli said to be keen on signing him. He does not appear to be short of options should he decide to leave Real Madrid next year.

Arsenal could face PSG competition for Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez. The Ligue 1 giants could provide Arsenal with competition for the winger's signature.

According to reports, Zinedine Zidane would like to take Lucas Vazquez to PSG should he take charge of the club. It remains to be seen if the Frenchman will eventually replace Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital.

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG are looking for a replacement for Pochettino, says @La_SER . Zidane has been sounded. 🇫🇷🔴 PSG are looking for a replacement for Pochettino, says @La_SER. Zidane has been sounded. 🇫🇷🔴

Real Madrid will reportedly demand €15m for Lucas Vazquez's sale amidst interest from the likes of Arsenal. However, Los Blancos are aware that they might have to accept a lower fee if they are to move the player on.

