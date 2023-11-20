Arsenal interested in signing Serie A defender who could be available for £26m in January: Reports

As per Football Talk UK, Arsenal are setting their sights on bolstering their defensive lineup by acquiring Genoa's rising star, Radu Dragusin.

After a successful loan stint, the 21-year-old Romania international moved permanently to Genoa from Juventus earlier this summer. Dragusin has emerged as a standout performer for the Serie A side this season. His impressive display, featuring five goals and one assist in 54 appearances, has not gone unnoticed.

According to reports from Football Transfers, the Gunners are keen on securing his services during the upcoming January transfer window.

However, signing Dragusin won't be straightforward for the Gunners, as Newcastle United are also reported to be monitoring the defender closely.

Despite Genoa being inclined to extend Dragusin's contract, Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb has reported that a potential agreement could come into play for an offer of around €30 million. This clause aims to avoid disruptions as interest in the talented defender, whose contract expires in 2027, intensifies preemptively.

Standing at an imposing 1.92m, Dragusin offers a physical and combative presence, attributes well-suited to the demanding nature of the Premier League. His aerial prowess makes him a formidable force in defense, something the Gunners are keen to capitalize on to add depth to their defensive lineup.

Arsenal rely heavily on William Saliba and Gabriel Margalhaes at the heart of their defense. Dragusin could provide the necessary competition for a starting spot and valuable cover in case of injuries.

A potential move aligns with their strategy to fortify their squad, learn from the lessons of last season's title chase disappointment, and compete on all grounds.

Declan Rice opens up on nerves and transformation after £105m Arsenal move

The north London side's midfield dynamo, Declan Rice, has shared his initial nerves and subsequent change since his £105 million transfer from West Ham United in the summer.

Speaking about the nerve-wracking moments during the transfer, Rice admitted feeling the weight of the hefty price tag. However, he emphasized the importance of remaining true to himself, saying via Yahoo Sports:

“When the transfer was going through [to join Arsenal], I was very nervous. It’s natural. You’re a human being bought for £105m – it doesn’t feel normal. But that was because of what I’d done at West Ham. When I signed for Arsenal, I just thought: ‘I just need to be Declan Rice.’ I just try to play my football.”

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, the Englishman has featured in 18 appearances across various tournaments, contributing with two goals and two assists.