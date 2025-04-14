Arsenal join Chelsea in €75m race to sign Barcelona star: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from fichajes.net, which claims that the Gunners are willing to pay €75 million in order to bring the France international to north London (via CaughtOffSide).
Additionally, the Blaugrana are said to be considering the sale of the defender due to their poor financial situation. Kounde still has two years left on his contract with the Catalan outfit.
He would certainly add depth at the Emirates, given his versatility in operating at right-back and in central defensive positions. However, Kounde may have trouble finding a starting position under Mikel Arteta.
Gabriel and William Saliba are sure shot starters at centre-back, while Jurrien Timber seems to be the favorite at right-back. Ben White is also available to provide competition to the Barcelona man despite his injury-stricken season this time out.
Amid these issues, Kounde may prefer joining Chelsea, who could be losing Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile in the summer. Therefore, there is an opportunity to become a starter at Stamford Bridge.
That being said, Arsenal look the more ambitious club, with the team likely to finish second in the Premier League this year. They are also set to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-final, holding a 3-0 lead against Real Madrid after the first leg of the quarter-final.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are sixth on the league table, a point behind fifth-placed Manchester City, who occupy the final Champions League spot. As for Kounde, he's made 49 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging three goals and eight assists.
Barcelona name asking price for superstar forward, amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest- Reports
Barcelona are reportedly set to demand at least €80 million for their attacker Raphinha amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. News from Catalunya Radio claims that the Blaugrana are willing to part ways with the Brazilian, with two years left on his deal if such an offer comes their way (via Metro).
This may seem surprising with the 28-year-old being discussed as a potential Ballon d'Or candidate this year. He's made 46 appearances across competitions, bagging 28 goals and 22 assists.
Barcelona are also headed for the Champions League semi-final, holding a 4-0 lead over Borussia Dortmund after the first leg of the quarter-final. They could also win La Liga, sitting top at the moment and four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.