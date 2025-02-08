  • home icon
  • Football
  • Liverpool Football
  • Arsenal join Liverpool in race to sign midfielder compared to Manchester United legend Roy Keane - Reports

Arsenal join Liverpool in race to sign midfielder compared to Manchester United legend Roy Keane - Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Feb 08, 2025 10:21 GMT
Arsenal and Liverpool are eyeing a Sunderland midfielder (not in picture)
Arsenal and Liverpool are eyeing a Sunderland midfielder (not in picture)

Arsenal and Liverpool are locked in a battle to sign Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, according to Caught Offside. The 17-year-old has been outstanding for the Black Cats so far and has already racked up seven goals and one assist from 53 games for the senior side.

He has even been compared to Roy Keane by West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Mowbray, as per Fotmob. Rigg remains indispensable for the Championship side, but they are aware of the rising interest in their prized asset.

As such, Sunderland have apparently slapped a £25m price tag on the player. While it would seem too much for an unproven teenager, it could end up proving to be a bargain.

Rigg has turned heads at multiple clubs in the Premier League, including Arsenal and Liverpool. The Gunners are planning for midfield reinforcement this summer, despite roping in Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad last summer.

also-read-trending Trending

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are in the final months of their contracts and neither has been offered a renewal. Both players are on the wrong side of 30 and the north London side are already preparing for the future.

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Rigg and have already scouted him previously this season. However, Liverpool are also in the race for the Englishman, along with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City, among others.

Are Arsenal and Liverpool eyeing a Bundesliga midfielder?

Chris Rigg.
Chris Rigg.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also eyeing a move for Hugo Larsson, according to Caught Offside. The Swede has been a first-team regular for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, registering four goals and one assist from 29 games across competitions.

The player is under contract with the German side until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy. Frankfurt apparently want €60m to let him go, but that hasn't deterred his suitors.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have apparently initiated contact with the player's camp ahead of a possible bidding war this summer. Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are in the race as well.

The Red Devils are expected to invest in new midfielders this summer, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to leave. However, Ruben Amorim's side have struggled to impress so far, and perhaps, a move to Anfield or the Emirates would be more appealing to the youngster. The Reds are leading the Premier League title race this season after 23 games, while the Gunners are second.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी