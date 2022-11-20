Arsenal join Manchester United and Chelsea in race to sign 28-year-old forward: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are in the race to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, and Arsenal have reportedly joined them.

According to Sport (via HITC), the Gunners are interested in Depay, who is set to leave Camp Nou in January, as the Blaugrana wants to cash in on the forward.

All three Premier League clubs are interested in Depay, who used to play at Old Trafford, but none of them have made any moves to begin negotiations.

While with Manchester United for two years, the forward struggled to impress, eventually leaving for Lyon.

GOAL @goal Juventus have been offered Memphis Depay by Barcelona Juventus have been offered Memphis Depay by Barcelona ⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/2LwALliIY3

After a strong and impressive showing for the French side, Memphis Depay moved to Barcelona in 2021, where he scored 13 goals in 38 games.

The Blaugrana have barely played the Dutchman this season, with just three games in all competitions under his belt.

He is currently included in the World Cup squad for the Netherlands national team, and he will hope to impress his potential suitors.

If the reports are to be believed, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United will be watching the forward play to determine if he is worth making a move.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Memphis Depay is one goal away from becoming the third top scorer in the history of the Netherlands national team. Memphis Depay is one goal away from becoming the third top scorer in the history of the Netherlands national team. https://t.co/zcniE9bKS8

Arsenal and Chelsea have placed Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho on their radar

Since joining the Red Devils in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, Alejandro Garnacho has grown from strength to strength, even forcing his way into the first team.

The young midfielder has found a rich vein of form recently, scoring the winners against Real Sociedad and Fulham while laying off 2 assists against Aston Villa in recent games.

According to 90min (via SportsMole), the young forward has drawn attention from table-toppers Arsenal as well as their London rivals Chelsea.

Garnacho currently has a deal running until the summer of 2025, but Manchester United are reportedly keen to tie the young Argentine down on a longer deal.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can get a new deal done in due time. However, given his impact under Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, Garnacho will likely be kept long-term at Carrington and will surely add to his ten appearances for the club.

Chelsea and Arsenal will hope they can sign the forward, who already looks to be a fine player given the chance.

