Arsenal join Manchester United in race to sign European giants’ 19-year-old starlet, may have to fork out €100m release clause: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Manchester United to the signing of Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves. The Portuguese holding midfielder is in-demand and two of the Premier League's big guns could tussle for his signature.

TBR Football reports that the Gunners have added Neves to their midfield options this summer. Their scouting team have been watching over the last six weeks amid a sensational season at the Estadio da Luz.

Neves has starred for Benfica, appearing 54 times across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists. He's impressed with his ball-winning abilities, relentless pressing, and versatility.

Arsenal's interest will come as a blow to Manchester United as they have been monitoring the five-cap Portugal international for several months. The Red Devils' new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly approved making a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Neves reportedly has an £86 million (€100 million) release clause in his contract, per Manchester Evening News. He extended his deal with Benfica last August but suggested earlier this season that he's keeping his options open (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Staying at Benfica next year? I can’t promise anything for next season. My wish at the moment is to stay at Benfica and then we will see, you never know."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may be looking to find a long-term Thomas Partey, 30, replacement. The Ghanaian midfielder has struggled with constant injury issues and has a year left on his contract.

Ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Matic thinks Arsenal target Joao Neves should resist the Red Devils

Nemanja Matic warned Joao Neves about making the step up too early.

Nemanja Matic has urged Neves to stay at Benfica and continue his development as he feels it's too early for him to leave. The former Manchester United star told Portuguese outlet O Jogo:

"I think it’s too early for him to take that step of leaving. If I were him, I would stay at Benfica for a few more years to play in the Champions League and to mature more. I’m sure his time will come and, therefore, he doesn’t need to rush."

Erik ten Hag has handed youth several opportunities during his tenure. Kobbie Mainoo, 19, has been the latest breakout star at Old Trafford and fans envision him partnering with the Portuguese youngster in a new-look midfield.

However, a move to Manchester United comes with a ton of pressure especially if such a hefty price is paid for his services. High-profile names such as Paul Pogba (€105 million) and Harry Maguire (€87 million) struggled to reach expectations after big-money moves.

A switch to Arsenal could be interesting as Arteta's squad is youthful and challenging for the title and in the UEFA Champions League. He could flourish in a midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard who have shone this season.