Manchester United’s pursuit of wonderkid handed major boost as Ratcliffe approves £100m bid: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly moved closer to launching their move for one of Europe's rising stars Joao Neves.

The Sunday Mirror reports that the Red Devils' new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to approve an offer worth just over £100 million for the Benfica starlet. This would be a club-record transfer if the club can persuade the Liga Portugal giants to part ways.

Neves' stock has risen in Portugal amid a remarkable meteoric rise at the Estadio da Luz. The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has become a regular starter for Roger Schmidt's side, appearing 42 times across competitions, posting two goals and as many assists.

The three-cap Portugal international is on Manchester United's radar heading into the summer transfer window. He has just under four years left on his contract and a release clause around the £100 million mark.

Neves is a quick, technically gifted midfielder who has the backing of Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes to make the move. The Portuguese playmaker gave a glowing verdict earlier this season:

"I would love to have him at United; he has top quality! But it’s Joao's choice… He’s a great player, but it depends on the coach's ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else."

Benfica's latest gem could be viewed as Casemiro's replacement with question marks surrounding the veteran midfielder's future. Reports claim that the former Real Madrid man is one of several players who could be offloaded by the club this summer.

Manchester United are set to undergo a rebuild under Ratcliffe's new regime this summer. They are likely to bolster their midfield amid a disappointing season and Neves could be their top target.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney fired a warning to Casemiro after his display against Everton

Casemiro has received criticism this season.

The Red Devils secured a 2-0 win against Everton in the league on Saturday (March 9). Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford's penalties were enough to ensure Ten Hag's men bounced back from two consecutive defeats.

However, United's performance left much to be admired and Ten Hag's midfield was particularly lackluster. Casemiro struggled to get a foothold in the game and gave the ball away on 17 occasions.

Wayne Rooney analyzed the 32-year-old's outing and was critical of the Brazilian's command of the midfield area. The Manchester United icon told TNT Sports (via Metro):

"Casemiro has got a lot of work to do to try to hold the middle of the pitch. Against a better team than Everton were today I think they could get problems caused against them."

Casemiro was a standout performer for the Red Devils last season following a reported £70 million move from Madrid. But, he's failed to reach those heights this campaign, managing five goals and two assists in 21 games across competitions.