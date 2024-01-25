INEOS looking to raise upto £100m by selling multiple Manchester United players including on-loan star Mason Greenwood - Reports

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly looking to raise £100 million, starting with the sale of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood in the summer.

Once his 25% stake in the club is ratified, TV Network inews claims that Ratcliffe is planning a structural overhaul, beginning with offloading multiple players. Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Spanish side Getafe, is believed to be on top of this list.

The former England international had charges of attempted rape and assault dropped against him in February last year. Eventually, the Red Devils decided it would better suit the club for Greenwood to resume his career elsewhere.

Since the move, the 22-year-old attacker has scored three goals and assisted four in 16 La Liga appearances. Multiple sides have been linked with a move for the youngster, including the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

A trusted source told inews:

“Of course a move for him may be problematic, with clubs unwilling to comment on any links at this stage. But Barca have been watching him from the minute he arrived, as have other teams.”

Several other academy graduates, including Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez, could be on their way out, as per the report. First-team members Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Antony could also be sold to help raise funds.

Manchester United winger's agent rubbishes transfer rumors

Antony (via Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Antony has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after struggling to impress this season. He's yet to register a goal contribution after having made 22 appearances across competitions.

It has been suggested by the Mirror that Saudi Arabia could provide the Red Devils an escape route and help recoup as much as possible for the £80million signing. Claiming that Manchester United are yet to communicate interest in Antony, the player's agent, Junior Pedros, told United in Focus (via Mirror):

“Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window. This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United. He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists."

The Brazilian joined Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 and has since scored just eight goals and assisted three. He's failed to start the Red Devils' last two matches across competitions.