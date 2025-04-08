Arsenal join race to sign £150m-rated Cristiano Ronaldo teammate wanted by Chelsea: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly among those clubs interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Rafael Leao, who has also drawn the attention of Chelsea. This is as per a report from TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, who claims that the Gunners are in search of a right-footed left-winger.

Ad

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have failed to establish their starting position this season, which may have prompted Mikel Arteta to look into the market. However, the aforementioned Brazilian seems to have improved his performances in recent weeks, which may change the Gunners' minds.

As of now, Bailey has told TBR:

"Arsenal’s scouting team were already hard at work before Andrea Berta’s arrival – he has not overturned the department or thinking but has just added his depth and knowledge."

Ad

Trending

He added:

“He believes the club need a new player for the left and we know he has already held talks over Nico Williams, but they are doing their work on other options. Rafa Leao is someone who is on the radar of a number of clubs, including rivals Chelsea. The feeling in football circles is that he could leave, Like with Williams and Luis Diaz, his dream move is Barcelona – but that is true of many players."

Ad

Rafael Leao is contracted with his current team, AC Milan, till the summer of 2028. However, they have had a forgetful season and are currently placed ninth in the Serie A standings. However, the Portugal international himself has contributed 10 goals and nine assists in 43 appearances across competitions.

A move away to Arsenal will earn him the chance to compete in the Champions League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate reveals five-time Ballon d'Or winner received interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra revealed that the Portuguese superstar received interest from the Gunners and Chelsea in 2018. Eventually, Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid, reportedly for a whopping €117 million that year.

Ad

Evra, who shared the pitch 121 times with Ronaldo for the Red Devils, claims that the 40-year-old striker would never join the Gunners. Speaking to RMC Sport, he said (via GOAL):

"There was Paris, Arsenal... That was before he signed for Juventus (in 2018). He had Chelsea, Juventus, Paris. He said he would never go to Arsenal."

Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus, where he scored 101 goals and bagged 22 assists in 134 appearances across competitions. He managed to win the Serie A title twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More