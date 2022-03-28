Arsenal join race to sign 26-year-old English midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to reports. The Whites, though, remain hopeful of retaining the Englishman's services.

Leeds, who earned promotion to the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, face the threat of relegation this term. They currently sit 16th in the table with 29 points from 30 matches. The Whites are just seven points above 18th-placed Watford, who also have a game in hand.

Should the Yorkshire-based club fail to retain their Premier League status, they could be forced to sell some of their best players in the summer. Raphinha and Phillips are arguably two of the most valuable players in the Leeds squad.

Barcelona have reportedly already agreed a five-year contract with Raphinha. Phillips, on the other hand, is also attracting significant transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England international was claimed to be the subject of genuine transfer interest from West Ham in January. According to 90min, Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on signing him in the summer.

Phillips has a contract with the Elland Road outfit until the end of the 2023-24 season. Leeds are reportedly keen to tie him down to a long-term contract, but talks over a new deal have been put on hold.

As per the report, the Whites will re-open negotiations with Phillips over a new deal should they survive the relegation battle. The midfielder has not ruled out the possibility of putting pen to paper on a fresh contract with Leeds.

The Englishman has reportedly been impressed with new Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa earlier this year. The Whites are hopeful that the American's impact could help them convince Phillips to sign a new deal with them.

The midfielder's significance to the Whites was highlighted when they lost ten of their 14 Premier League matches in his absence between December and this month. Phillips has contributed to two goals from 15 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Arsenal could replace Granit Xhaka with Phillips

Granit Xhaka has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. He has played 20 matches across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side this season, but could be moved on in the summer.

The 29-year-old could be one of the players to leave Arsenal in the summer as they look to strengthen their squad with younger players. Serie A club AS Roma have been credited with an interest in Xhaka ahead of the summer.

Should Xhaka leave in the summer, Arsenal could look to bring in Phillips as a replacement.

