Arsenal join race to sign Liverpool target this summer - Reports

Arsenal have joined Liverpool in their potential pursuit of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. Both sides are looking to sign the Dutchman, who will cost around £42 million.

Ad

As per TEAMtalk, Liverpool were also looking to sign Hato in the winter transfer window. They view him as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who's yet to sign a contract extension. His current deal expires in the summer. Moreover, left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have also failed to impress.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in Hato as they look to part ways with Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Moreover, Riccardo Calafiori, whom they signed from Bologna last summer, has struggled with injury issues. Hence, they recently sent scouts to watch Hato.

Ad

Trending

The Dutchman is capable of playing both as a left centre-back and as a left-back. He came through Ajax's academy and has made 103 senior appearances, recording four goals and nine assists. He's made around 40 appearances across competitions this season as a left-back.

As per TEAMtalk, Ajax will demand around £42 million for Hato amidst great interest in him. Aside from Arsenal and Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan are also interested in signing the 19-year-old. His contract with the Dutch giants expires in 2028.

Ad

Jamie Carragher shares thoughts on Arsenal and Liverpool target's future

Both sides have been linked with a potential move for Newcastle United striker Aleksander Isak. While Arsenal have been urged to sign a striker by fans and pundits in the last two years, Liverpool are also looking for attacking reinforcements. Isak has come up as a potential option amidst his excellent form with Newcastle.

Ad

Pundit Jamie Carragher, however, believes the Magpies are unlikely to sell him this summer, especially if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He said (via One Football):

“I think the only two options [for Isak] at the moment would be Arsenal and Liverpool as they’re both sort of crying out for a striker. I just look at how long he’s got left on his deal and the ball is in Newcastle’s court, it’s not really in Isak’s. I think once you get [down] to two years [on the contract], it’s almost a 50-50, no-one wants to get down to 12 months.

Ad

“Newcastle could keep him for another year and say, ‘We’ll see you then as we’re going to get the same sort of money’. I don’t think Newcastle gain anything by selling him now, unless that they had to. And that is why, if Newcastle get into the Champions League, there’s no way Isak is leaving the club. I think the club will say, ‘No, do another 12 months and in a year’s time we can make a few quid and you can move on’.”

Isak has scored 58 goals and provided nine assists in 100 games for Newcastle since arriving from Real Sociedad in 2022. He helped them win the EFL Cup this month, the club's first trophy in 70 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback