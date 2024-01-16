Arsenal join race to sign Liverpool transfer target, player likely to be sold for £50m fee - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in the January transfer window.

According to FootballTransfers (h/t TeamTalk), Wolves recently rejected a bid from the Gunners as it did not meet their £50 million valuation of the player. The Gunners are eager to strengthen at left-back given Oleksandr Zinchenko's recent calf injury.

Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest) and Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad) are currently out on loan, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently at the AFC Asian Cup with Japan. Ait-Nouri, however, is also away on international duty with Algeria at AFCON.

Liverpool also have left-back troubles, with both Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson out with shoulder injuries. Joe Gomez can play in that position but his services could now be required at right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold's recent knee injury.

Ait-Nouri, 22, has been on Wolves' books since October 2020 and has since registered four goals and eight assists in 97 games across competitions. He can hold his own in defense but thrives when going forward and can play in a four or five-man backline.

The four-cap Algeria international still has two and a half years left on his deal at Molineux and it is believed a summer transfer is more likely than a January move.

William Gallas gives his top-four prediction involving Arsenal and Liverpool

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star William Gallas has backed Manchester City to win their fourth consecutive league title this season.

The Frenchman told Gambling Zone (h/t Mirror):

"Man City will win it. Then Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham will make up the top four. Aston Villa will finish fifth and Chelsea will finish sixth. To qualify for the Europa League, Chelsea have to finish sixth and I think they’ll qualify for it. It will be between United and Chelsea for sixth place."

Finishing in the top four has become more and more important with each passing Premier League season, given the financial benefits that come with it. It has almost become akin to winning a trophy for some teams.

Liverpool are the current league leaders with 45 points from 20 games, leading second-placed Manchester City by two points. The Villans are level on points with the Cityzens in third, but have played one more game and have an inferior goal difference.

Arsenal sit in fourth with 40 points, the same as Tottenham Hotspur, although the Gunners have a game in hand. Manchester United sit in seventh with 32 points from 21 matches — two places and one point ahead of Chelsea in the table.