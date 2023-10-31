Arsenal join race to sign Manchester United transfer target, player valued at £60m - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. The Gunners are looking to bolster their defense and see the Crystal Palace centre-back as the perfect fit.

As per a report in The Sun, Mikel Arteta wants to sign Guehi as he is not happy with Gabriel. He believes that the former Chelsea star would be a perfect partner for William Saliba and is looking to lure the defender.

Manchester United have been heavily scouting him for months, according to reports, and have been linked with a move in the upcoming January transfer window. The Red Devils are keen on adding the Englishman as Erik ten Hag is being forced to used Jonny Evans due to an injury crisis at the club.

Crystal Palace are not looking to sell Guehi but are aware of the heavy interest in their star player. The Eagles have reportedly set a price tag of £60 million on the 23-year-old.

Manchester United urged to beat Arsenal and sign former Chelsea star

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to make the expensive signing and get Marc Guehi to Old Trafford. He believes that Erik ten Hag must move on from the current defenders and sign better players to compete.

He told Football Insider:

"[Marc] Guehi is going to be expensive. Palace won't want to break up that partnership with him and [Joachim] Andersen. But I like him. He's starting for England, he's getting caps. He's strong, quick, good on the ball. But Man Utd have got a lot of work to do in the transfer market."

"Look at that defence. Varane isn't the same, he looks like a 35-year-old. Casemiro isn't the same. Martinez is injury-prone. Shaw is injury-prone. Malacia is too. United have got a real problem and they need to see that those players will keep letting Ten Hag down with their fitness. They need to move them on, and go out and spend money on players who can stay fit."

Former Red Devils' star Paul Parker was also of the same opinion and told SpilXperten:

"From Man United's perspective, I think I would look at his center-half partner, Marc Guehi. He is a fantastic center-half, and I would take Guehi over Andersen, also because of his age. Guehi is only 23 years old, and he is an England international. If Man United was to sign Guehi, he would be the best center-half at the club, without a shadow of a doubt."

Chelsea reportedly have a sell-on clause and the right to first-refusal in Guehi's contract at Crystal Palace. They are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Arsenal and Manchester United target with Thiago Silva's future in the balance.