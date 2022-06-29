Arsenal and Juventus emerge as contenders to sign €40m-rated Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, who has also been linked with Serie A giants Juventus.

The 26-year-old, who rose through the ranks at Mallorca before joining Madrid in 2014, has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. In 2111 minutes of cumulative game time across competitions last season, he registered 12 goals and two assists.

Asensio is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu but hasn't yet agreed an extension. He's seemingly interested in moving to a club where he'll receive regular game time. As a result, he has been linked with a host of clubs this summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Marco Asensio has offers from both Liverpool and AC Milan and has decided to listen to proposals in order to get more playing time. [ @partidazocope Marco Asensio has offers from both Liverpool and AC Milan and has decided to listen to proposals in order to get more playing time. [@partidazocope] https://t.co/P3Al3Ieq44

According to AS (via Sport Witness), Arsenal and Juventus are strong contenders to land Asensio. Serie A champions AC Milan are also in the race to lure the €40 million-rated midfielder away from Madrid.

The newspaper has added that Asensio's agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly preparing the ground for negotiations. Meanwhile, the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is 'supporting' the operation to sign his compatriot.

Earlier, the north London club endured a setback in their pursuit of Leeds United forward Raphinha. Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are in pole position to acquire the Brazilian.

Although Asensio has no Premier League experience, unlike Raphinha, his knack for picturesque finishes and defence-splitting passes makes him an enticing option.

Gabriel Jesus set to strengthen Arsenal's attack

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have completed the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus for £45 million. The Brazil international has completed his medicals in north London, as confirmed by Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.



Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done.Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCArsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. https://t.co/06dTVNNLmM

The 25-year-old registered 25 goal contributions in 41 appearances last season. He's now set to shoulder the responsibility of leading the attack at the Emirates alongside Eddie Nketiah. Pending an official confirmation by the club, he's set to become Arteta's fourth signing this summer.

The Gunners have announced the signings of midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto, goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution and forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. The club are also in the hunt for Everton forward Richarlison (via The Daily Mail), Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports) and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans (via David Ornstein).

Arsenal open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5.

