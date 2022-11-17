Arsenal keen to bring ex-Chelsea striker back to the Premier League: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in facilitating a return to the Premier League for ex-Chelsea and AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Giallorossi since arriving from Chelsea for £34 million last summer. Leading the line for the Jose Mourinho-coached side, he helped the club lift the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League trophy last campaign.

A complete striker blessed with physical prowess, the 11-cap England international has suffered a dip in form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He failed to receive a 2022 FIFA World Cup call-up due to his poor return of four goals and two assists in 20 overall games this term.

According to Il Messaggero (via TuttoMercatoWeb), Arsenal are prepared to offer Abraham a route back to the Premier League in the near future. Abraham, who is currently going through a tough time in Italy, is said to be considering his future at the Stadio Olimpico.

Although a farewell in the upcoming winter transfer window is possible, a summer departure is most probable to happen. Meanwhile, Roma is open to evaluating transfer bids in line with his value.

Earlier in September, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea has a hefty £69 million buy-back clause for Abraham in the summer of 2023. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

"Yes, it's true that Chelsea have €80m buy-back clause for Tammy Abraham next summer, but again, Tammy is happy at Roma right now, and there are no talks or negotiations with any clubs."

Shedding light on his situation at Roma, Romano added:

"It's really important to mention that he's happy there with Jose Mourinho as manager now – the Portuguese has given him a chance to shine, and it's been an important step for him in his career; so we will see in the next months or years about a Premier League return."

Overall, Abraham has netted 31 goals and contributed seven assists in 73 matches across all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

Arsenal eye move for Chelsea target

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has also been linked with Chelsea since the start of the summer transfer window. The Serie A outfit are prepared to entertain bids in the region of £35 million.

Dumfries, 26, has been a pillar in the Nerazzurri's defense since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. Pulling the strings from the right flank, he has registered seven goals and ten assists in 65 games across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has fielded Ben White, who is primarily a center-back, at right-back in his 4-2-3-1 setup so far this season. With Takehiro Tomiyasu failing to cement his place in the first-team, Dumfries is expected to slot in directly into the Gunners' starting lineup.

