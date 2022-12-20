Arsenal keen on signing Brazilian forward but face competition from three Premier League sides - Reports

Arsenal are among four Premier League clubs reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

According to GOAL, the Gunners' interest in Cunha has stemmed from Gabriel Jesus' injury. Jesus sustained medial ligament damage while playing for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and recently underwent surgery. He is expected to be out for more than a month.

While they are likely to deploy Eddie Nketiah in his absence, Mikel Arteta's side are also interested in Jesus' Brazil teammate Cunha. GOAL's report added, however, that their interest is not as advanced as some of their competitors.

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with the forward for quite some time now. Wolves are rumored to be the favorites to sign the Atletico Madrid star, but Villa are also in with a chance.

Personal terms are key factor too, while also more Premier League clubs are interested in Cunha. No full agreement in place yet between Wolves & Atletico Madrid for Matheus Cunha and Felipe. Negotiations are ongoing but it’s still not closed deal.Personal terms are key factor too, while also more Premier League clubs are interested in Cunha. No full agreement in place yet between Wolves & Atletico Madrid for Matheus Cunha and Felipe. Negotiations are ongoing but it’s still not closed deal. 🚨🟠 #WWFCPersonal terms are key factor too, while also more Premier League clubs are interested in Cunha. https://t.co/8oGTk5JQ9w

Leeds United are the other English team linked with Cunha and have been in conversations with his agents over a potential switch in January. The forward's position on the transfer is currently unknown, but Atletico are reportedly open to selling him in January.

The Rojiblancos' stance will likely be unsurprising to fans as Cunha has struggled during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano. Since arriving from Hertha BSC in the summer of 2021, he has recorded just seven goals and eight assists in 54 matches across all competitions.

The Brazilian has particularly struggled this season, playing just 487 minutes in 16 matches across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. This also saw Cunha miss out on Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It's worth noting that his current deal with Atletico runs until 2026.

Matheus Cunha isn't the only Atletico Madrid forward being linked with Arsenal

Arsenal's interest in Matheus Cunha seems to be in its initial stages, but they have reportedly taken more steps in their pursuit of his Atletico Madrid teammate Joao Felix.

As per Corriere dello Sport (via TBR Football), the Premier League leaders are among multiple clubs in talks with Felix's agent Jorge Mendes. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also rumored to be interested in the Portuguese forward.

The Boot Room @tbrfootball Report: Arsenal now in talks with the agent of 'very special' £240k-a-week player over January move dlvr.it/Sfcl68 Report: Arsenal now in talks with the agent of 'very special' £240k-a-week player over January move dlvr.it/Sfcl68

Felix has also endured a sub-par 2022-23 season so far with Atletico, scoring just four times in 18 matches across all competitions. However, the rumored Arsenal target enjoyed a solid 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring once and assisting twice in four matches for Portugal.

