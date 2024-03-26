Arsenal keen on signing Manchester City defender this summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in launching a move to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo on permanent basis in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Cancelo, who suffered a fallout with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola past season, is currently relishing his season-long loan spell at Barcelona. The 29-year-old has registered four goals and as many assists in 32 appearances, including 29 starts, this campaign.

A right-footed technical full-back adept at operating on either flank, the Portuguese is thought to have no future at the Etihad Stadium. As a result, the former Juventus and Valencia star is likely to depart Manchester City despite still having three years left on his contract.

Now, according to The Sun, Barcelona are not aiming to trigger the £40 million buy option inserted in Cancelo's loan agreement. Hence, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided to pursue the star this summer.

Cancelo, who spent six months on loan at Bayern Munich last season, is allegedly interested in staying at Barcelona. However, with the Blaugrana deeming the price tag too high and City keen to sell him, the player's future could well be at the north London outfit soon.

A 50-cap Portugal international, Cancelo has helped Manchester City win a total of eight trophies. He has netted nine goals and contributed 22 assists in 154 matches across competitions for Guardiola's side so far.

Arsenal not in talks to sign 22-year-old

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shed light on the Gunners' ongoing hunt for a top midfielder. He wrote:

"We know Arsenal have been linked with some big names in midfield in recent times and it could be one to watch for the summer. I've mentioned before that [Aston Villa star] Douglas Luiz is a player they really like, while they're also well informed on [Everton ace] Amadou Onana. The latest name being mentioned in the press is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone."

Sharing his two cents on Manu Kone's future, Romano concluded:

"While the other players mentioned have been appreciated by Arsenal for some time, I'm not aware of anything concrete with Kone for now. For suure, Kone could be an interesting one to follow in the summer in general as he was on the list of [Paris Saint-Germain] PSG and Liverpool one year ago, but I'm not sure it's a name on [their] list right now."

Kone, 22, has been a regular starter for Borussia Monchengladbach since arriving from Toulouse for around £8 million in 2021. He has made 81 appearances across competitions for them so far, netting six times.

Should Kone secure a move to Arsenal in the future, he would emerge as a squad option for them. He would offer competition to Declan Rice in the holding role while also stepping in a number eight role if needed.