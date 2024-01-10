Arsenal keeping eye on 24-year-old Newcastle United star with view to permanent transfer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak with a potential move on the cards in the summer. They have been reported to have held a keen interest in the striker even before his move to St. James' Park, according to Football Transfers.

Isak has been an absolute superstar for Newcastle, helping them qualify for the Champions League in his first season at the club. He has been very consistent this term, scoring nine times in 15 Premier League games. Overall, he has bagged 23 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies.

Isak also has some friends in the Arsenal squad, having plied his trade with club captain Martin Odegaard back at Real Sociedad. A move in the January window seems unlikely though, as Newcastle themselves look to push for a high Premier League finish and salvage their somewhat stuttering season.

A striker of Isak's calibre is exactly what the Gunners need at the moment. There is widespread consensus among the fans that a world-class striker could be the final piece of the puzzle at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus has been injury-prone, Eddie Nketiah blows hot and cold, and the Gunners don't even have a third out-and-out striker at all. The lack of finishing cost them dearly in their last game as well as Mikel Arteta's side crashed out of the FA Cup in a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Arsenal's sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta have reportedly been in awe of Isak's performances for a long time. Newcastle also really needs to consider bids for their star players to balance their books and avoid any serious punishment arising from financial fair play violations.

The summer might be the perfect time for Arteta to bring in Isak as he looks to take the Gunners right to the top.

Martin Odegaard named Arsenal's December Player of the Month

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was named the club's Player of the Month for December.

The Norwegian was on the pitch for every single minute that the Gunners played across seven games in December. He finished off a fine team move against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the goal turning out to be the winner in a 2-1 scoreline.

Against Luton Town, he whipped in a pinpoint cross for Declan Rice to score the winner in injury time. He also provided the same service to Gabriel as the Brazilian opened the scoring against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw.

Since joining from Real Madrid for €35 million in 2021, Odegaard has quickly become a vital member of the Gunners' squad. He has already made 131 appearances for the Gunners, netting 31 and assisting 19 times.

His stature at the club grew and he was named club captain in 2022, a position he holds to this day. Could we see Odegaard lift a Premier League trophy for Arsenal in the near future? Only time will tell.