Arsenal keeping tabs on 21-year-old defender with £12.5m release clause fee: Reports

According to Sun Sport, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Omar El Hilali. The 21-year-old right-back has caught the eye with Espanyol this season, registering two assists from 26 games across competitions.

Ad

El Hilali is under contract with the Spanish side until 2027 but reportedly has a £12.5m release clause. That will make him quite affordable for the Gunners, who are planning to sign a new right-back this year.

Jurrien Timber has covered admirably in the position this season, registering two goals and three assists from 39 games across competitions. However, the north London side want a specialist to compete with the Dutchman for a place in the starting XI.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arsenal have found their man in El Hilali, who has all the attributes to be a hit at the Emirates. The Gunners are expected to reinforce their squad after another disappointing campaign, where they trail Liverpool by 15 points in the title race.

El Hilali could be a fine addition to Arteta's team. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are eyeing the Moroccan full-back as well.

The north London side are also interested in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who could cost more than £25m this summer. The Spanish custodian has registered four clean sheets from 26 games across competitions this season and is under contract until 2028. With David Raya preferred No. 1 at the Emirates, however, it is unclear if Garcia would be willing to move to Arsenal.

Ad

Will Arsenal sign a Bayern Munich forward this summer?

Omar El Hilali

Leroy Sane is willing to take a pay cut to join Arsenal this summer, according to CaughtOffside. The 29-year-old's contract with Bayern Munich is due to expire in a few months and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet.

Ad

Sane has registered eight goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions this season. However, it hasn't been enough to convince Vincent Kompany.

As things stand, the German forward could be available as a free agent this summer. Multiple clubs are staying informed of his situation, including Arsenal.

The north London side are planning to add more bite to their attack before the start of the new season and have Sane on their agenda. The German is apparently keen on the move as well, although his £17m annual wages could pose a problem. However, the player is willing to accept a reduced pay package to help a deal cross the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback