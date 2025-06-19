Arsenal keeping tabs on surprise Chelsea star ahead of possible summer switch: Reports

Arsenal are among a number of sides keeping an eye on Chelsea winger Noni Madueke ahead of a transfer this summer, as per reports. The Gunners are in the market for attacking reinforcements after finishing second in the Premier League for a third successive season.

The Telegraph reports that Arsenal have England international Madueke in their sights as they weigh up their options this summer. The 23-year-old has not been put up for sale by the Blues but may be sold if the right offer is made, as he is not untouchable.

Mikel Arteta's side suffered from a lack of attacking depth in the 2024-25 season, with injuries to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz derailing their season. They had Raheem Sterling on loan but the experienced Englishman failed to impress, leading them to not sign him permanently.

Noni Madueke enjoyed an improved season in Enzo Maresca's side, contributing 11 goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. The forward earned his first invitation to the senior England national team and has gone on to make seven appearances for the Three Lions.

Chelsea will be open to cashing in on Madueke, who they signed for around £29 million in January 2023. He is competing for a starting berth with Pedro Neto, and with highly-rated youngsters Estevao Willian and Geovany Quenda soon in the picture, the club may look to sell.

Madueke has the quality and experience of Premier League football to provide competition and cover for Saka at the Emirates Stadium, if he joins. Arsenal will benefit from his ability to play on either flank, and will need to move quickly with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also circling.

Bundesliga star holding out for Chelsea switch amid interest from Arsenal: Reports

Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens is holding out for a move to Chelsea this summer despite interest from Arsenal, as per reports. The English youngster has emerged as a target this summer, with a number of Premier League sides interested in his signature.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Gittens is unwilling to join any other clubs as he has an agreement in place with Chelsea on personal terms. The Blues are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a move, having failed with a £42 million bid for the 20-year-old earlier this month.

Gittens is the priority target for Enzo Maresca's side, and they have offered him a deal until 2032. The young forward is with the Borussia Dortmund squad at the FIFA Club World Cup but is keen on the move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

