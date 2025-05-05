Arsenal launch €60m offer for 26-year-old striker ahead of potential bidding war with Manchester United and Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly launched a bid to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners are looking to jump the queue of clubs interested in his services and have made a €60 million bid for the Sporting CP striker.

Ad

As per a report El Nacional (via TEAMtalk), Mikel Arteta's side want to sign Gyokeres this summer and are keen on getting the deal done quickly.

The striker was among the list of Arsenal targets journalist David Ornstein mentioned earlier this season on NBC Sports. He said (via Caught Offside):

"Arsenal will also look to strengthen in attack, players such as Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon, Benjamin Sesko on the radar. Don't think Alexander Isak is going to be realistic. Nor the likes of Victor Osimhen and any other names you hear swirling around."

Ad

Trending

Arsenal are also reportedly looking at Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko this summer. They are keen on bolstering their attack and are ready to spend big on a striker as they look to end their trophy drought.

The Gunners have not won any trophy under Mikel Arteta since the FA Cup win in his first season, just months after taking over from Unai Emery.

Arsenal urged to sign Viktor Gyokeres over Alexander Isak by former player

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar spoke to OddsPedia earlier this year and claimed that the Gunners should prioritize Viktor Gyokeres over Alexander Isak. He believes that the Swede and Ollie Watkins are ideal for Mikel Arteta's system and said (via GOAL):

Ad

"I think we are complete as a team, from the goalkeeper to the defending, midfielders, creative players, but we don't have a striker. We don't have a killer at the moment. To buy Isak, that's going to cost us, for sure. He's an unbelievable player, an unbelievable good goalscorer, and he's skilled as a footballer. But I would rather say that we need a player like Ollie Watkins or the other Swede, Viktor Gyokeres because we will probably get more out of them when it comes to work rate."

Ad

"I love to see Alex play football, but at the moment, we don't need a player like him. We need more like a killer, like Gyokeres, [or] an unbelievable all-rounder like Ollie Watkins. Alex is among the best at the moment but in the long run, over a period of two or three years, I would rather pick the other two players."

Arsenal lost Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to injury early in 2025. The Gunners have been without a striker since, and Arteta has rotated Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino up front.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More