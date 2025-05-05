Arsenal launch €60m offer for 26-year-old striker ahead of potential bidding war with Manchester United and Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly launched a bid to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners are looking to jump the queue of clubs interested in his services and have made a €60 million bid for the Sporting CP striker.
As per a report El Nacional (via TEAMtalk), Mikel Arteta's side want to sign Gyokeres this summer and are keen on getting the deal done quickly.
The striker was among the list of Arsenal targets journalist David Ornstein mentioned earlier this season on NBC Sports. He said (via Caught Offside):
"Arsenal will also look to strengthen in attack, players such as Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon, Benjamin Sesko on the radar. Don't think Alexander Isak is going to be realistic. Nor the likes of Victor Osimhen and any other names you hear swirling around."
Arsenal are also reportedly looking at Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko this summer. They are keen on bolstering their attack and are ready to spend big on a striker as they look to end their trophy drought.
The Gunners have not won any trophy under Mikel Arteta since the FA Cup win in his first season, just months after taking over from Unai Emery.
Arsenal urged to sign Viktor Gyokeres over Alexander Isak by former player
Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar spoke to OddsPedia earlier this year and claimed that the Gunners should prioritize Viktor Gyokeres over Alexander Isak. He believes that the Swede and Ollie Watkins are ideal for Mikel Arteta's system and said (via GOAL):
"I think we are complete as a team, from the goalkeeper to the defending, midfielders, creative players, but we don't have a striker. We don't have a killer at the moment. To buy Isak, that's going to cost us, for sure. He's an unbelievable player, an unbelievable good goalscorer, and he's skilled as a footballer. But I would rather say that we need a player like Ollie Watkins or the other Swede, Viktor Gyokeres because we will probably get more out of them when it comes to work rate."
"I love to see Alex play football, but at the moment, we don't need a player like him. We need more like a killer, like Gyokeres, [or] an unbelievable all-rounder like Ollie Watkins. Alex is among the best at the moment but in the long run, over a period of two or three years, I would rather pick the other two players."
Arsenal lost Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to injury early in 2025. The Gunners have been without a striker since, and Arteta has rotated Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino up front.