Arsenal could launch move to sign Chelsea star with £35 million price-tag in January: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are among the potential suitors for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

The American has struggled this season, scoring only once and providing two assists in 21 appearances for the Blues.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea could part ways with the attacker if they manage to sign a new winger in January.

Todd Boehly is keen on bringing Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is a major target for the Gunners, to Stamford Bridge.

NewBornDey4U ◽ @NKsamaras Kind of girlish hazard hair at the bridge, just get the fucking 10 jersey and send pulisic to arsenal on loan. #mudryk Kind of girlish hazard hair at the bridge, just get the fucking 10 jersey and send pulisic to arsenal on loan. #mudryk https://t.co/kdtH3lUdt8

Romano wrote on his blog for Caughtoffside:

“At the moment, there is nothing concrete or advanced, but I’m told Christian Pulisic could leave the club in January if Chelsea bring in a new winger. Of course, it depends on clubs making offers and many other factors – as of now it’s a scenario and not a negotiation.”

Apart from Arsenal, the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool are also courting Pulisic's situation in west London.

Pulisic walked off the field after suffering an injury during the Blues' 1-0 Premier League home loss against Manchester City on January 6. Graham Potter provided an update on the player's fitness as he told the media (via Football.London):

"Christian opened up his knee in the game the other day. We’re still sorting of analysing it but it’s going to be weeks I would say for him."

Pulisic, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, arrived at the club in 2019. He has since made 136 appearances for the Blues, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists.

Mykhaylo Mudryk urged to choose Chelsea over Arsenal

Mikel Arteta - Premier League

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore recently claimed that Mudryk should choose Chelsea over the Gunners as they provide him with a better project. In his blog for Caughtoffside, Collymore wrote (via The Boot Room):

“I know some fans will argue that considering where both clubs are at the minute, if he were to choose the Blues over the Gunners, it’ll only be for the money, and that may well be true, but for me, Chelsea is still the more attractive project.”

The Sun - Arsenal @SunArsenal Nothing to see here, just Mykhailo Mudryk doing skills with an EGG🥚 Nothing to see here, just Mykhailo Mudryk doing skills with an EGG🥚 https://t.co/xlu2Vm6XeC

Collymore added:

“If I had the choice, I’d choose Chelsea over Arsenal and that’s not me dismissing the good work Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are doing, but I just think over a three or four-year period, the Blues are the better project and the club more likely to consistently compete for silverware – so all that being considered, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mudryk ended up at Stamford Bridge.”

Mudryk has registered 10 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances across competitions for Shakhtar this season.

Poll : 0 votes