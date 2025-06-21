Arsenal could launch surprise move for 31-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Arsenal could reportedly launch a move for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard this summer. They could look to strengthen their midfield amidst the potential exit of Thomas Partey.

Ad

The Gunners are set to complete the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, as per journalist David Ornstein. However, they could also part ways with Thomas Partey, whose contract expires this month. They are yet to agree upon a potential extension.

Moreover, Jorginho has also left the club and joined Flamengo. Hence, as per Mirror, Arsenal are looking for options to replace the duo and have identified Norgaard as a surprise target. The 31-year-old's contract with Brentford expires in 2027.

Ad

Trending

Norgaard has been a key player for the Bees since arriving from Fiorentina in 2019. He helped them win the EFL Championship playoff and get promoted to the Premier League. He's also performed well in the English top-flight. He's recorded 196 senior appearances for Brentford, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists.

Norgaard is also a leader and is the captain of the Bees. However, it won't be easy to get him out of Brentford this summer for Arsenal. Head coach Thomas Frank has already left to join Tottenham Hotspur, while the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa are also attracting interest.

Ad

Rio Ferdinand explains difference between joining Arsenal and Manchester United for Brentford star

Bryan Mbeumo has been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also interested. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that the Brentford star will have to adjust to the pressure at Old Trafford if he makes the move.

Ad

In his podcast, Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former defender said:

"Mbeumo wants to come, I know it. His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous. Again, another proven Premier League player. This is what I like, (playing) in the Premier League."

"There isn't no adjustment business. The only thing there will be (is an) adjustment because of the size of the club. They don't have to do that when they go to Arsenal. There isn't that pressure, the badge isn't as heavy. It's heavy, but it's not as heavy," he added.

Mbeumo, 25, has registered 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 games for Brentford since arriving from Troyes in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More