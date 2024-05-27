Arsenal learn transfer fee required to sign Mikel Arteta's priority transfer target - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been informed that they need to pay £171 million to sign Alexander Isak. The striker is reported to be Mikel Arteta's top target for the summer.

As per a report by Caught Offside, Newcastle United are willing to part ways with Isak if a club pays over the odds for the striker.

Arteta has made the signing of a striker his top priority for the summer after missing out on the Premier League title by two points. He believes a forward scoring more goals will help his side get over the line next season.

Gunners legend Ray Parlour spoke about Isak earlier this season and urged his former side to sign the striker. He told Football FanCast:

"Isak is a player I like a lot. Isak is the type of player who can do well in this Arsenal team. He will suit Arsenal's fluid style of play and can do well in this team with the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard and Odegaard supporting him. It's important to have quality strikers as we had in our era with Wiltord, Kanu, Henry and Bergkamp."

He added:

"However, Newcastle will not want to lose their top striker. Fee wise, he will be similar to Rice's fee, so if Newcastle are forced to sell, then yes he would take Arsenal forward."

Isak scored 25 goals and provided two assists in 40 games across competitions for Newcastle United in the 2023-24 season. He notched 21 of those goals and both the assists in the Premier League in his 30 appearances.

Arsenal handed bad news in Newcastle United star chase

Alexander Isak will not be sold this summer by Newcastle United, claims journalist Ben Jacobs. He reported earlier this month that the Magpies were open to selling Bruno Guimares, but the striker was not leaving.

Jacobs said on the The Fully Loaded Transfer Show podcast:

"For the right offer they will sell and there are a few players, Wilson and Almiron, if you're not going to sell Guimaraes and Isak, and the latter is untouchable, if the former didn't have a release clause it's a different story."

He added:

"Isak definitely, I'm positive that Isak won't be sold, Arsenal are interested, they were before he joined Newcastle, but there is nothing more than that, Guimaraes, you cana never say never, because he has a release clause."

The Gunners are looking to sell Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus this summer to fund a move for a striker.