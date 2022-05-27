Arsenal and Leicester make enquires for Chelsea loanee: Reports

Arsenal and Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer. The youngster has impressed at Huddersfield Town and was a vital part of their push for promotion.

As per a report by Nizaar Kinsella of GOAL, Colwill is attracting interest from Premier League sides. Arsenal and Leicester City are the latest to join the race for the young defender.

Frank Lampard's Everton were linked with the player earlier this month. The Sun claims the Blues legend is working on getting the defender on loan at Goodison Park next season, as he looks to bolster his defense.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #CFC Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #EFC 🚨 Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #EFC 🔵⚪ #CFC https://t.co/cEYo09KOln

As per the GOAL report, Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the youngster's future as they are also in need of defenders. Thomas Tuchel is losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. He could also be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as they are also heading for the exit.

Colwill trained under the German manager towards the end of last season and said:

"It was a big step up from the under-23s; the intensity was a joke if I'm honest. Everyone is one or two touch. It looks so easy for them. Thomas Tuchel spoke to me, and he was really humble; that was quite a calming feeling. I feel it helped me loads, as when I came here (to Huddersfield) for pre-season, I felt ready."

Levi Colwill is highly rated by Chelsea and Huddersfield

Colwill was branded as the 'best player of his age' by Hunndersfield's head of football operations, Leigh Bromby.

Earlier this season, speaking with GOAL, Bromby said:

"He has been excellent and is not only a credit to himself but Chelsea, with the way they work with players and prepare them. The way he has fit into the dressing room has been unbelievable. The players and staff really like him and love working with him."

Colwill is yet to return to Chelsea as he is still involved in the Premier League promotion push with Huddersfield. They take on Luton Town in the Championship playoff final on Sunday (May 29).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar