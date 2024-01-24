Arsenal linked with move to sign 26-year-old Englishman wanted by Chelsea in January transfer window: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea-linked Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters before the close of the January transfer window.

According to Team Talk, the Gunners are keeping an eye on the right-back, who was expected to leave the Saints after being relegated from the Premier League last summer.

However, Walker-Peters remained at the St Mary's Stadium but has now reportedly had conversations with the Blues over a move to Stamford Bridge (via Football London).

Chelsea would seem a more suitable destination for the full-back, who could enjoy minutes in the absence of first-choice right-back Reece James. He would only have to contend with Malo Gusto, who is the backup in that position.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as right-back options, with the injured Jurrien Timber also a candidate for the role.

Despite these links, Southampton manager Russell Martin told BBC Radio Solent last week (via Football London):

“I spoke to Kyle. I also know his agent really well. There’s been no conversation at all about him wanting to leave.He’s in such a good place. I think he’s enjoying himself. It would take a lot of money to prise him away.”

The 26-year-old defender said himself in December about a potential move away:

“It is not something I have thought about. I'm enjoying my football so it is almost a disturbance I don't need. If something comes I'm sure I'll know about it but until then I don't want to think about it.”

A move to either side would earn him a return to Premier League football. He's made 115 English top-flight appearances for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, bagging two goals and 10 assists.

Chelsea interested in Karim Benzema amid Arsenal links - Reports

Karim Benzema (via Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Karim Benzema on a loan deal amid rumors of a move for the French striker to Arsenal. The Standard has relayed this information after a reported dispute between the former Real Madrid man and his current side, Al-Ittihad.

Both English clubs are looking for better striking options. Gabriel Jesus has netted just thrice in 16 Premier League matches, while Nicolas Jackson has scored seven league goals, three of which came against a nine-men Spurs side.

Therefore, a short-term move for Benzema, who scored 354 goals during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, seems reasonable. However, the deal won't be straightforward, with the player's former side Lyon also keen o obtaining his signature.