Arsenal linked with move to sign 26-year-old forward who has £60 million price-tag: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane to bolster their offensive ranks in the future.

Sane, 26, has been one of the central figures at Bayern Munich since arriving from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £55 million in the summer of 2020. He has helped the Bavarians lift six trophies so far.

A technical operator renowned for his pace and directness, the 50-cap Germany international has scored 34 goals and contributed 33 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have emerged as one of the front-runners to rope in Sane from Bayern Munich. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the German and is hoping to bank on his prior relationship with the player during their time at Manchester City together.

Sane, who joined Manchester City from Schalke for an initial fee of £31 million in 2016, lifted every major domestic title under Pep Guardiola. In 90 Premier League games, he bagged 25 goals and 32 assists.

The Bavarians currently value Sane at around a fee of £60 million.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, famed journalist Pete O'Rourke shed light on Arsenal's transfer interest in the left-footed forward. He said:

"I think it could only help, if there's any potential move for Leroy Sane if he knows people that he has previously worked with, like Mikel Arteta. I'm sure it will come into his thinking process and he will definitely seriously consider a move to Arsenal because Arteta's there, and the players that he's played with earlier as well."

Sane, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, has registered 10 goals and six assists in 19 across competitions this campaign.

Arsenal agree £40 million deal to sign in-demand Ukraine international: Reports

As per the Daily Mail, Arsenal have reached an agreement in the region of £40 million plus add-ons for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk. Earlier, the Gunners were dealt a blow with Shakhtar demanding an exorbitant fee of around £90 million.

Mudryk, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe this campaign with his electric performances on the left flank. He has scored ten goals and laid out eight assists in 18 appearances across competitions for his boyhood club so far.

On the other hand, the Gunners are expected to delve deep into the transfer market for a versatile attacker. Arteta is keen to add depth to his attack so the north London outfit can sustain their Premier League title push.

