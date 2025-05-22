Arsenal-linked star Rodrygo will only leave Real Madrid under one key condition: Reports

Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who is linked with Arsenal, will leave Santiago Bernabeu only on one condition. According to Diario AS (via Madrid Zone), winger is sure he can win new manager Xabi Alonso's trust. However, if the Spaniard tells him there is no place for him, he will consider a move.

The Brazilian forward has been heavily linked with top teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool, as per Yahoo! Sports. However, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Football Espana), it is the Gunners who are seriously considering a move.

Manager Mikel Arteta has also emphasised the importance of signing the best players to win major accolades. When asked about Arsenal's links to Rodrygo, he said (via Mirror):

"If you want to win major trophies, you have to be the best in the market, no? The teams that win always have the best players."

The report from Football Espana suggests that initial talks have been held behind the scenes, but the move is labelled 'difficult'. Real Madrid are expected to ask for €90-100 million if they are to sell the forward.

Rodrygo has struggled with form this season, after being shifted to a right-wing role. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has preferred Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe up front, and that has seen a deterioration in Rodrygo's performance. He has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances across competitions, compared to his 27 goal contributions last season.

However, Ancelotti is set to leave Los Blancos this summer with Xabi Alonso set to be appointed the next manager. This could have an effect on Rodrygo's future.

Arsenal to hand new deal to influential midfielder

According to a report in the Mirror, Mikel Arteta has admitted for the first time that he wants midfielder Thomas Partey to stay. The Ghana international has been crucial for the Gunners' midfield. He has recorded four goals and two assists in the Premier League, along with an 88.4% pass accuracy and 60.9% tackle success rate.

Partey notably has interest from his former club, Atletico Madrid, and also from Saudi Arabia. However, Arteta, who is impressed with his performance across 50 games this season, said (via Mirror):

"Yes. There are question marks on a few of them, so we’ll have to wait and see. But in regards to Thomas, consistency-wise, it’s been his best season. The way he’s played, performed, and his availability has been exceptional. He is a really important player for us."

Arsenal are also in the hunt for a new forward, with reports from GiveMeSport claiming they want both Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap. However, with the current developments, they might be plotting a move for Rodrygo, who might leave Real Madrid if Alonso doesn't promise him a place in the team.

