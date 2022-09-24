Arsenal linked with a surprise move for Juventus duo - reports

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal are interested in Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti, CalcioMercatoWeb has claimed.

36-time Serie A winners Juventus have endured a disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Bianconeri have only picked up two wins from their seven league matches this season, dropping points in their remaining five matches (4 draws, 1 defeat). Picking up a mere 10 points from seven games, the Old Lady currently find themselves in eighth place, a whopping seven points behind league leaders Napoli.

VCP Soccer @VCPSoccer

vcpsoccer.com/?p=81212&feed_… Arsenal eye Dusan Vlahovic as part of £100m double raid on Juventus Arsenal eye Dusan Vlahovic as part of £100m double raid on Juventusvcpsoccer.com/?p=81212&feed_…

Arsenal, on the other hand, are on the opposite end of the spectrum. Exceeding expectations, they have won six of their seven Premier League matches thus far (one defeat), emerging as the league leaders. According to the aforementioned source, Mikel Arteta wishes to add to his team's momentum by bringing two highly-rated Juventus players, Vlahovic and Miretti, to the club.

Arteta is reportedly pushing the club's hierarchy to sign both players in the same window. The operation could see the north Londoners offer a whopping €115 million to Juventus, a sum they could struggle to refuse.

The Serbian striker, who signed from Fiorentina for an €81.6 million fee in January, has scored four times in six Serie A games this season. Midfielder Miretti, who was inducted into Juve’s first team at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, has appeared in seven Serie A matches in the 2022-23 season, claiming one assist.

Gabriel Jesus’s form could discourage Arsenal to move for Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic

Gabriel Jesus has been a revelation for Arsenal since switching from Manchester City earlier this summer. He has scored goals, created chances, and already has a great understanding of his teammates. The Brazilian ace has featured in seven Premier League games for the north Londoners thus far, scoring four times and claiming three assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Gabriel Jesus hit a Vinicius style dance celebration after his goal 🕺 Gabriel Jesus hit a Vinicius style dance celebration after his goal 🕺🔥 https://t.co/H4DNnGaz5E

If he manages to continue performing the way he has so far, Arsenal are unlikely to disrupt the team’s balance by making a move for Juve’s Vlahovic. Additionally, they also have Edward Nketiah in their ranks, who is more than capable of filling in for the Brazil international when the time comes.

