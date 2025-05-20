Arsenal and Liverpool £70 million targets 'tells friends' he wants Chelsea move - Reports

Joao Pedro has reportedly told his friends that he wants to join Chelsea amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. The Brighton & Hove Albion striker is looking to leave the Seagulls and sees the Stamford Bridge side as his best option.

As per former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, Pedro is keen on playing in European competitions next season. He added that the Brazilian has the knack of scoring goals and believes he can be an excellent signing for whichever club gets him. He told Football Insider:

"Chelsea have been looking at signing a new striker. They're not completely satisfied with the ones they've got at the moment and they want somebody who can provide a regular source of goals. Joao Pedro is one I know they've looked at, but there are doubts about his goalscoring record. There's certainly a player there and at his best he can be excellent, but at his worst, he won't be."

"Personally, I have doubts about whether he would be an improvement for a team like Chelsea and I know those doubts are shared. I hear he's spoken to people around him about a move, and he would be interested in Chelsea. He wants to make a step up from Brighton as they're going to miss out on European football again. It's just a case of whether they decide he's the right man for the job."

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling Chelsea to sign the forward this summer. Brighton are reportedly looking for £70 million for their star man when the season ends.

Former Chelsea man wants Arsenal to sign Joao Pedro

Gus Poyet spoke to MyBettingSites earlier this year and claimed that Joao Pedro was ready for the next step in his career. He added that the Chelsea target will be good for Arsenal and said:

"Joao Pedro can play for any Premier League team, including Arsenal. I met Brighton's coach, Fabian Hürzeler, in Germany, and we spoke about football for hours like two little kids. He really impressed me, and I'm not surprised Joao is thriving under him. He's taken on responsibility, understands his role—whether as a No. 9 or playing just behind the striker—and he's embraced the demands of the Premier League. Arsenal are missing something up front, and he's a very good player."

Joao Pedro has scored 10 goals and assisted 6 times in the 27 Premier League matches this season.

