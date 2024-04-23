Arsenal and Liverpool among clubs interested in signing £50m rated Premier League star.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The 22-year-old Algerian has beenexceptional for the Wanderers this season. He has scored three goals and with providing two assists while being outstanding in an advanced role under manager Gary O'Neil.

Aït-Nouri's contract with Wolves, who value the young left-back at £50m, runs until the summer of 2026.

Pep Guardiola reportedly believes that the Algerian will be a great addition to his squad, especially after his performance as an inverted left-back this season. The Manchester City boss has been implementing center-backs and midfielders as auxiliary left-backs in recent seasons.

Liverpool have been facing injury issues at left-back this season and reportedly assume that Ait-Nouri will be a good fit.

No matter which club manages to sign a deal with Rayan Aït-Nouri, Wolves will have to give 50 percent of any fee to the 22-year-old defender's former club Angers SCO as part of an agreement that was made when he arrived from the Ligue 2 club for £10million in 2021. However, the Wanderers also have an option to buy-out the sell-on clause early.

Arsenal's and Liverpool's standing in the Premier League

After 33 matches in the Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool both had 74 points. However, the Gunners are on top of the table as they have a better goal difference than the Reds.

Mikel Arteta's squad have a good opportunity to increase the gap by points by winning their fixture against Chelsea in the league. The Reds also have the same chance if they bag a win against Everton in their upcoming league fixture.

With Arsenal being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and Jürgen Klopp's squad getting knocked out from the UEFA Europa League, both clubs can focus on the Premier League title race fully during the closing stages of the season.