Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was all praise for Phil Foden following his brace in the 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday (March 3).

City got rocked early, as Marcus Rashford fired United in front after eight minutes with a stunning strike. However, it would be all City after that, with opportunities for United few and far between.

Foden found his unmarked teammate Erling Haaland on the cusp of half-time, only for the in-form Norwegian to fire wastefully over from point-blank range as the visitors led at the break.

City, though, were back on level terms two minutes before the hour mark, thanks to Foden's fine strike. The 23-year-old then put the hosts into the lead 10 minutes before full-time before coming off to a standing ovation.

Hailing the versatile Englishman as the 'best' player in the Premier League, Guardiola told the BBC (via The Daily Mail):

"He can play middle, right, make moments and cut inside, play in the left, scoring from the left. What can I say? He is the best player in the Premier League right now for the amount of things he does. Unbelievable."

"It is the amount of games he is playing. He was always a talented player, but, now, he is more mature and understands more the game, especially defensively. He loves football. He lives for football. He is a joy, and his work ethic is unbelievable.'

The brace against Manchester United took Foden to 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 games across competitions for the season, the most he has scored in a single campaign.

Meanwhile, the win lifted City to within a point of leaders Liverpool ahead of their Anfield meeting on March 10, while United remain sixth after 27 games.

What is Manchester City striker Phil Foden's record against Manchester United?

Phil Foden

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden has scored in both Manchester derbies this season.

Before his two-goal outing at the Etihad on Sunday, the five-time Premier League winner was on target in the Cityzens' 3-0 win at Old Trafford in October. Overall, Foden has scored six times in 12 meetings across competitions with Manchester United.

In his last league meeting with United at the Etihad in the 2022-23 season, Foden starred with a brace as Manchester City romped to a 6-3 victory. He drew a blank in the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture, though.

