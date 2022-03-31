Arsenal and Liverpool among clubs interested in signing Real Madrid attacker this summer: Reports

Real Madrid star Rodrygo will reportedly attract interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool this summer.

According to Fichajes, the Brazilian is set to be a casualty of Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The Spanish club are looking to bring in the two superstar attackers in the summer and Rodrygo could be sacrificed to do so. The report also states that Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in signing the attacker.

Rodrygo has had to be content coming off the bench for Real Madrid this season, with Carlo Ancelotti often relying on him as an impact substitute. The Brazilian has made 24 league appearances so far this season, 10 of which have been from the start. However the forward is yet to score a goal in La Liga.

The winger joined the Spanish giants from Santos back in 2019 in a deal reportedly worth €45 million. The Brazilian's contract at the club runs until 2025, which means Los Blancos will demand a hefty fee in order to let him leave.

Arsenal could possibly let club record signing Nicolas Pepe leave in the summer and would look to bring in Rodrygo, as well as another forward, to bolster their attack. Mikel Arteta already has good relations with Real Madrid, having signed Martin Odegaard from them in the summer and that could come to his aide in negotiations for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign a back-up for Mohammed Salah, and see Rodrygo as the perfect replacement for the winger should he choose not to extend his contract past 2023.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have identified the Brazilian as a marquee signing in the summer as they look to massively bolster their squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal, Liverpool or Newcastle will try to sign Rodrygo in the summer.

