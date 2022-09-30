Arsenal and Liverpool join Juventus in race for Real Madrid forward - Reports

Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly set to compete for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio's signature. The Spaniard has just one year left on his contract with Los Blancos.

As per Calciomercato.com, he has refused to sign an extension and is looking to leave the club. Asensio will be free to negotiate with any club in January for a Bosman deal next summer.

Juventus are interested in signing the Spaniard as they could see Angel di Maria and Juan Cuadrado leave next summer on free transfers. The former wants to return to Argentina while there hasn't been any agreement on a new contract with the latter.

However, Juventus will have to compete with Arsenal to sign Asensio. The Gunners are looking to bring in the 26-year-old forward to bolster their young attack with some experience and quality.

Asensio has scored 50 goals and provided 24 assists in 239 matches for Real Madrid since joining from RCD Mallorca in 2015. However, he has fallen down the pecking order with Carlo Ancelotti choosing the likes of Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde over him.

Liverpool, AC Milan, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the Spaniard.

As per the aforementioned Calciomercato report, Asensio is demanding a €7 million net salary. He is also looking for a club where he will be able to win trophies.

The former Mallorca man has played just four times so far this season for Real Madrid, scoring one goal.

Real Madrid interested in signing Liverpool target

As per 90min, Real Madrid are preparing to make an offer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The English youngster has been in sensational form for club and country. He has played 10 matches for Dortmund so far this season in all competitions, scoring three goals.

Bellingham was also impressive in England's UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

This has garnered interest from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Amidst these interests, Los Blancos are looking to sign Bellingham as well.

They signed Aurelien Tchouameni this summer and Eduardo Camavinga last summer. However, Fede Valverde's versatility has allowed them to bring in another midfielder next summer.

Also, with Luka Modric now 37 and Toni Kroos now 32, a 19-year-old Bellingham would be an ideal replacement for the long term.

Liverpool can be expected to compete fiercely for the youngster, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara on the wrong side of 30s.

