Arsenal and Liverpool keen on signing €80m Premier League star next summer: Reports 

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. As reported by Caught Offside, the two Premier League giants are both monitoring the Brazilian closely.

The report also suggests that Murillo has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid following his exploits for Nottingham Forest. Murillo has been a key player for the Tricky Trees since his move from Corinthians in 2023.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly desperate to keep the 22-year-old at the City Ground as they prepare for European football next season. They have enjoyed a fantastic season this time out and find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table right now.

Murillo is reportedly valued at €80 million and is contracted until the summer of 2029. Nottingham Forest will certainly be in the driving seat in negotiations for their key defender.

The Brazilian defender has made 70 appearances for Forest so far and has also earned one cap for Brazil. He has made a name for himself for his no-nonsense defending and passing ability with his preferred left foot.

Arsenal have a pretty solid defence at the moment and have two left-footed defenders in Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior. Murillo could be Kiwior's replacement if the Polish defender leaves this summer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is in dire need of reinforcements at the back and could use a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk. Joe Gomez's struggles with injuries have stretched the Reds' defensive options this season.

Liverpool and Arsenal want Serie A midfielder: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly identified Serie A midfielder Nicolo Rovella as a target for the summer. As reported by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (via TribalFootball), both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the Juventus midfielder.

Rovella has been on loan at Lazio since 2023 who reportedly want to make the deal permanent. However, I Biancocelesti are not in a financial position to afford the fee for the player.

The 23-year-old has been excellent in the middle of the park for Lazio in Serie A this season. He has made 38 appearances for Lazio this season, providing three assists in the process.

Rovella is known for his tenacity, work rate and ability to win the ball back and is also adept with the ball. Arsenal reportedly want the Italian as they are set to lose both Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the summer.

Arne Slot could also do with midfield additions this summer as it has been evident that he does not trust Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton enough.

