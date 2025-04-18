Arsenal and Liverpool keeping tabs on 23-year-old Serie A star who could be sold by club this summer: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Juventus midfielder Nicolo Rovella as an option for their summer transfer. According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tribal Football), there may be serious transfer activity from both English giants as they monitor the situation of the 23-year-old.

Ad

Currently, Rovella has been loaned to Lazio from Juventus for a period of two years. Despite having the option of signing him on a permanent basis, Lazio's financial problems have put serious doubts on his future. This season, Rovella has quietly built a reputation as one of the more reliable midfielders in Serie A, having made 38 appearances in total competition.

Although there are reports of him being happy in Rome, a move to England could become more likely, especially if Lazio fail to make it to the Champions League. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are apparently monitoring Rovella since they think he would be a wise addition to their midfield depth.

Ad

Trending

The Reds are specifically looking for a holding midfielder since players like Wataru Endo are likely to leave Anfield this summer. The Gunners will also make final preparations for any changes in London, as Jorginho and Thomas Partey will both likely leave at the end of the current season.

If Lazio's financial situation does not allow them to enforce their buy clause, they may have to let Rovella go soon.

Arsenal ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea in race for target acquisition Jesus Rodriguez

The race to sign Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez has involved Liverpool and Chelsea, but Arsenal suddenly appear to be in the lead (via Football Talk). He has quickly emerged as one of the most valuable members of Manuel Pellegrini's squad.

Ad

Having debuted in La Liga this season, Rodriguez has been an important player in the Betis adventure for their first-ever semifinal in the UEFA Conference League. The young winger has tallied 25 games since his first appearance in October 2024.

There are claims that Arsenal has been closely watching his progress and sending scouts to several recent games. According to reports, the Gunners, who see Rodriguez as a great actual addition to their attacking scope, are impressed by what he has shown.

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested, but Arsenal has the advantage due to their proactive scouting. Betis are also not forced to sell, and have the upper hand in negotiations, as Rodriguez is committed to the club until 2029.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More