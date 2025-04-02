Arsenal and Liverpool make decision regarding move for superstar forward amid £150m asking price: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly considering alternative targets to Newcastle United's Alexander Isak due to the hefty £150 asking price. Isak has garnered transfer interest from multiple European giants this season, given his impressive form.

According to a report by journalist Mark Douglas, Newcastle United's asking price of £150 million has led Arsenal and Liverpool to consider alternatives to Isak. While neither club is at a particular financial disadvantage, such an asking price would be difficult for any European side to pay within fair play limits.

Alexander Isak joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad for a reported €70 million in the summer of 2022. The forward quickly rose to become one of the most promising strikers in the Premier League, having contributed 58 goals and nine assists in 100 outings for Newcastle across competitions.

The Sweden international is third in the list of highest goalscorers in the league this season with 19 to his name. He is behind only Mohamed Salah (27 goals) and Erling Haaland (21 goals).

Given Isak's consistently impressive form, he has garnered transfer interest from multiple European giants, including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona. However, the Magpies are unwilling to part ways with their superstar forward and are demanding no less than £150 million for him.

Moreover, both Liverpool and Arsenal have other targets to focus on this summer. The Gunners have been linked to a new goalkeeper and are also reportedly in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders will have to look into both reinforcing their attack and defense. The Reds might lose major superstars this summer, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all approaching the expiry of their respective contracts in June 2025.

Arsenal identify Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative to Alexander Isak if the latter joins Liverpool this summer: Reports

According to GiveMeSport journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are willing to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres if they lose out on Alexander Isak this summer. While Isak could remain with the Magpies this summer, the Gunners also fear they might lose the superstar forward to Liverpool instead.

Much like Isak, his compatriot Viktor Gyokeres also garnered a lot of transfer interest due to his electric form this season. The Swedish forward has contributed 42 goals and 11 assists in 42 outings across competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25-year-old is reportedly looking to leave his club this summer and move on to bigger prospects. Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly liked by Arsenal scouts, who consider him the primary target if they miss out on signing Alexander Isak. Meanwhile, the Reds are also reportedly considering several alternatives, with Isak being one of the key targets.

