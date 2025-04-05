Arsenal and Liverpool set for €45m tussle for 28-year-old French star in the summer: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to lock horns in pursuit of Bayern Munich and France star Kingsley Coman in the summer, as per reports. Both Premier League giants are looking to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the 2025-26 season.

CaughtOffside report that Coman is expected receive offers from both English sides in the coming weeks. However, the Premier League giants are prepared to offer only around €35 million, while Bayern hold out for €45 million.

Kingsley Coman was said to be a target for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in the summer of 2024, but the 28-year-old rejected the offer in favor of remaining in Munich. He has played 34 times for the German giants this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

Arsenal want to add attacking depth ahead of next season, after injuries left them without many key players for large chunks of this term. The club's interest in Coman is due to his ability to feature on either flank, as well as his experience, which will make him a useful addition. They reportedly wanted to sign him last summer but failed, and instead brought Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Liverpool are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, whose contract situation remains shrouded in uncertainty. They are thus monitoring Coman as part of their attempts to cushion the potential exit of their star forward.

The aforementioned report claims that Coman is looking for regular game-time, and will only sign a contract of two years with a further year as an option. The France international has won eight Bundesliga titles, among other honors, with Bayern.

Premier League side aiming to beat Arsenal, Liverpool to in-form striker: Reports

Premier League outfit Manchester United are looking to beat rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to the signature of France U-21 star Hugo Ekitike in the summer, as per reports. The trio of English sides are keen on the striker, who is making waves in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Anfield Watch (via Manchester Evening News) reports that all three of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of the striker over a potential summer move. Frankfurt will likely ask for a fee of around €80 million for the 22-year-old, who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Hugo Ekitike has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists across all competitions for the German side this term. The Red Devils will hope to edge their rivals in the race, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress, so far.

