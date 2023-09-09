Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle each other in January for attacker Chelsea failed to sign: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are hot on the trail of Club Brugge's teenage sensation Antonio Nusa, who caught their eye after a failed courtship between him and Chelsea. During the summer transfer window, the Blues extended an unfruitful £25.7 million offer for the 18-year-old. Nusa opted to continue honing his skills with Club Brugge, spurning Stamford Bridge.

Regarded as a prodigy, the winger has etched his name into the Champions League history books as its second-youngest goal scorer. With a growing reputation and impressive potential that has clubs noticing him, it's no surprise that Liverpool and Arsenal are vying for his signature.

According to 90min (via CaughtOffside), Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta see the young talent as an addition that could amplify their respective teams' attacking options. Both mentors offer the developmental pathways that could catapult Nusa into fulfilling his astronomical potential.

Nevertheless, the clubs have their work cut out for them, as they're not the only ones interested in the young star's exceptional prowess. It's not just Premier League competitors that are hovering like hawks. Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, and Monaco have also made it clear that they're keeping an eye on this emerging talent.

According to the report, even Newcastle United have begun scouting to observe Nusa's gameplay, possibly intending to join the fray. Nusa has the makings of an impact player, one who could become the superstar of any top European side's attack.

This season, he has already racked up a goal and an assist in four games.

Jermaine Pennant weighs in on Liverpool and Arsenal's title chances

The Reds and the Gunners boast an identical start to the new Premier League season, each racking up 10 points from their first four matches. Despite the matching numbers, former footballer Jermaine Pennant, who has the unique experience of having played for both clubs, is singing Liverpool's praises.

Pennant has claimed that the Merseysiders seem more equipped to pose a significant title challenge compared to their North London rivals. Sharing his insights on TalkSPORT recently, he stated (via Rousing The Kop):

“I think so [Liverpool should be mounting a title challenge], if you look at the team and the way they’re playing. Who else is around them who should be challenging?”

Though Pennant tried to distance himself from the notion of bias, he stated that the Reds currently sit in a more advantageous position. According to him, Mikel Arteta's Gunners still seem like a work in progress:

“At the moment I would say Liverpool are in a better place than Arsenal. In the games that they’ve played, they look better than Arsenal right now. 100%. That’s not me being biased, I think at the moment Arteta’s still tweaking, he doesn’t know what’s best, trying to fit everyone in the team, you see that in performances like against Fulham."

His remarks are backed by the recent performances of the Merseyside club. Liverpool's gameplay seems to be firing on all cylinders, even with consecutive red cards against Bournemouth and Newcastle. Meanwhile, Arsenal are still ironing out the kinks, with attacking players like Kai Havertz yet to score a goal since joining the club.