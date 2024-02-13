Arsenal and Liverpool told to pay £50-60m to sign 23-year-old Premier League attacker: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly been told the price it will take to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto this summer.

Football Insider reports that Wolves are demanding £50-60 million for the Portuguese attacker. He is expected to be the subject of bids in the summer transfer window amid interest from the Gunners and the Merseysiders.

Neto has been in fine form this season, posting three goals and 10 assists in 18 games across competitions. He's currently tied to the Molineaux outfit until 2027, thus Gary O'Neil's side are under no pressure to sell.

However, Liverpool are thought to be considering entering the race as they look to find a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement. The Egyptian superstar has entered the final year of his contract and there is still interest from the Saudi Pro League in his services.

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta appears to be an admirer of the Portugal international. It was claimed back in November that the Spanish coach prioritized signing Neto over Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Neto has been at Wolves since August 2019 and during that time has been a mainstay in their side. He's appeared 129 times across competitions, bagging 14 goals and 23 assists.

The former Lazio winger boasts versatility as he can play on either wing and up top in attack. He's also put a shift in at attacking midfield this season and could be hugely beneficial to either Liverpool or Arsenal as they look to strengthen this summer.

Chelsea legend Petr Cech backs Arsenal to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the title

Petr Cech has backed the Gunners to win the title.

This season's Premier League title hunt looks to be a three-horse race between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders are currently top, with a two-point lead over both title rivals after 24 games. Pep Guardiola's City do have a game in hand over both sides.

All three Premier League giants won their respective matches on the weekend to only further display their title credentials. Arteta's men came agonizingly close to winning their first title since 2004 last season but lost out to City by five points.

Former Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech thinks the north Londoners are the current favorites to achieve league glory. He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"At this moment I think Arsenal. This season? I think this season it will be very close but I actually think Arsenal might do it."

Arteta's men secured a vital 3-1 victory against 10-man Liverpool on February 4 that kept them intact with Klopp's side. They then thrashed West Ham Uniterd 6-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11).