Arsenal and Liverpool in transfer tussle with Real Madrid for 24-year-old Bundesliga mainstay: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal and Liverpool have entered the race with Real Madrid for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The two Premier League giants are keen to make reinforcements in their defensive departments.

Alphonso Davies, who is in the final months of his contract with Bayern, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos were either hoping to sign him in the January transfer window or on a free transfer in the summer after the expiration of his contract.

Davies is not only highly rated in the Bundesliga but he is one of the best in his position in Europe at the moment. The 24-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the Bavarians and has been a first-team regular under new manager Vincent Kompany.

While Real Madrid are poised to acquire Davies’ signature, Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to convince the Canadian defender to join their projects in the Premier League. The Gunners are believed to need a solid replacement at left-back. Meanwhile, the Merseyside club is looking for a player who could offer more in the left-back position than Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Amidst this interest, journalist David Ornstein recently reported on The Athletic that Bayern Munich are close to an agreement with the defender over a new contract.

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2019. He has scored 12 goals and provided 34 assists for the Bavarians in 219 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid eye move for Arsenal defender – Reports

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Real Madrid are already drawing up plans for next season and are keen on signing Arsenal defender William Saliba.

In the past couple of months, Los Blancos have been linked with a plethora of defenders as their backline has been plagued by injuries this season. Two of their defenders, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, have been ruled out for the season after picking up ACL injuries.

As per the abovementioned source, Real Madrid want a young, fast, and dynamic defender capable of winning duels easily and who knows how to defend in the open field. The report further added that Los Blancos tried to sign Leny Yoro in the summer before the defender chose to join Manchester United.

In search of a defender with the above-mentioned qualities, Saliba’s profile is said to be appealing to the Spanish giants. The Frenchman has continued to be a linchpin in Arsenal’s defense and has only missed two Premier League games for the Gunners this season.

