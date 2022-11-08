Arsenal could loan out attacker in January amid transfer interest in Facundo Torres and Mykhaylo Mudryk: Reports

Arsenal are considering whether to send summer signing Marquinhos out on loan in the January transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

Marquinhos was among the five players Arsenal signed during the summer transfer window. The Gunners forked out a sum of £3 million to acquire his services from Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

The 19-year-old has since made four senior appearances for the north London giants. He even found the back of the net in the team's 2-1 win against FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League in September.

Marquinhos, though, has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League so far. Arsenal are thus weighing up the option of sending the teenager out on loan in January, according to the aforementioned source.

The Premier League club considered loaning the attacker out after signing him in the summer, but eventually decided against it. However, they could now change their stance in the winter, as per the report.

Nothing is set in stone, though, as Arsenal await a busy schedule after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They could end up keeping Marquinhos if they are short of options in attack.

The Gunners are reportedly in the market for a new wide player and could make an addition to their squad in January. The arrival of a new winger could pave the way for Marquinhos to leave the club on loan

Mikel Arteta's side were heavily linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk in the summer. There are suggestions that the Ukraine international remains a player of interest to them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Orlando City's Facundo Torres. It thus remains to be seen if the English outfit intend to step up their interest in either of those players in January.

Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table

Arteta and Co. have made a strong start to their 2022-23 season as they sit atop the Premier League table. They have 34 points to their name, having won 11, drawn one and lost one of their 13 matches so far.

The table-toppers currently boast a two-point lead over defending champions Manchester City. Having claimed their stake as title contenders, they could further strengthen their squad in the winter.

The north London giants also progressed into the knockout stages of the Europa League as group winners. They won five and lost one of their six matches in the group phase of the competition.

